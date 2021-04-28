Moped driver dies in crash with school bus driver at Dearborn-Detroit border

A fatal crash between a moped and a school bus happened on the border of Detroit and Dearborn Wednesday night, with the tragedy caught on security cameras.

It happened at about 3 p.m. at the corner of Tireman and Oakman.

"There was a school bus that was heading east on Tireman and the moped was heading southbound on Oakman and he didn’t fully stop on the stop side and she ran over him," said Zeinab Elhadi, a witness.

The crash and what unfolded afterward, was caught on home security cameras.

"It was too late for him to try and move or stop himself. he got rammed it happened so fast," Elhadi said.

Even after slamming on the brakes, the bus continued through the intersection. The moped the victim was driving, was wedged under the bus.

A nearby Dearborn home's security camera recorded the tragic crash.

With no hesitation, Elhadi, a nursing student, rushed over to help.

"I ran to him and checked his pulse," she said. "I called 911. They told me to begin compressions on him. so I tried CPR."

When police arrived she continued live-saving measures until witnesses say others came to help.

"EMS and the fire department tried to resuscitate him, but there was no more life in him," said Cheryl Young, a witness.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He’s somebody’s father, uncle, brother, you know," Young said. "And that is the sad part."