Last Michigan Central concert tickets sell out in minutes

A surprise ticket drop for Michigan Central's opening concert sold out in minutes.

Michigan Central posted on social media that more tickets to the show would be available at 10 a.m. Thursday. Within four minutes, all tickets to the free concert headlined by Big Sean, Jack White, and Diana Ross were claimed.

Last month, they were all claimed within five minutes. Since then, limited drops have been done on short notice.

The concert on Thursday night will usher in the historic building's next chapter after decades of being abandoned and years of renovations.

Miss your chance at tickets? Watch parties are planned:

DDP watch parties

Campus Martius Park 800 Woodward Ave., with capacity for 5,000 people.

The Corner Ballpark at 1680 Michigan Ave., with capacity for 2,500 people.

Restaurant watch parties