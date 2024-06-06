Last Michigan Central concert tickets sell out in minutes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A surprise ticket drop for Michigan Central's opening concert sold out in minutes.
Michigan Central posted on social media that more tickets to the show would be available at 10 a.m. Thursday. Within four minutes, all tickets to the free concert headlined by Big Sean, Jack White, and Diana Ross were claimed.
Last month, they were all claimed within five minutes. Since then, limited drops have been done on short notice.
The concert on Thursday night will usher in the historic building's next chapter after decades of being abandoned and years of renovations.
Miss your chance at tickets? Watch parties are planned:
DDP watch parties
- Campus Martius Park 800 Woodward Ave., with capacity for 5,000 people.
- The Corner Ballpark at 1680 Michigan Ave., with capacity for 2,500 people.
Restaurant watch parties
- Alpino Detroit - Michigan Central Opening Reception Hour at 1426 Bagley St.
- Armando’s Mexican Restaurant - MC Open Watch Part at 4242 Vernor Hwy.
- La Jalisciense Supermercado & Taqueria at 3923 Vernor Hwy.
- Mexican Town Bakery at 4300 Vernor Hwy.
- Batch Brewing Company at 1400 Porter St.
- Black Ginger (Housed within the Trumbull and Porter Hotel) at 1331 Trumbull STE 100.
- McShane’s Irish Pub at 1460 Michigan Ave.
- Mercury Burger Bar at 2163 Michigan Ave.
- Momento Gelato and Coffee at 2120 Trumbull.
- Slows BBQ at 2138 Michigan Ave.