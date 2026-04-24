More outbursts in court by man accused of killing Melvindale police officer

The Brief It was another eventful day in court for Michael Lopez whose outbursts caused two delays. Lopez is on trial for the murder of Melvindale Police Cpl. Mohamed Said from 2024. Lopez has lashed out at his defense attorney and demanded to switch lawyers among other rants.



Friday brought more court outbursts in from Michael Lopez — the man accused of murdering Melvindale Police Officer Mohamed Said in 2024.

The backstory:

Lopez ended yesterday’s trial proceedings by confronting the jury saying he wanted a different attorney. Today his emotions only escalated.

Lopez once again lost his composure in court — as Friday’s testimony began when the judge told the jury they must set aside Lopez’s outburst yesterday when they were leaving the courtroom, and that they can’t consider that in any way, when deciding their verdict.

Lopez’s request for a new attorney was denied and the judge told him he could appeal if he is convicted.

From there, testimony proceeded smoothly through a couple detectives — then Lopez acted up and he confronted attorney John McWilliams — here’s that moment:

"What else is new man? You’re gonna object to **** are you? You know what I’m saying? You’re not going to help me fight are you? You know what I’m saying?" Lopez said.

"Our record is adjourned," said the judge.

Lopez then made wild claims of his family having a previous history with Said.

"You’re not going to help submit the evidence of him assaulting my daughter and my family filing a complaint on Said are you?" he said. "You’re not going to submit any evidence of who Officer Said really was, are you?"

"Stop talking. Stop talking right now," the judge said.

"This guy ain’t ready to fight. This is a joke. This is all a joke," Lopez said.

Slain Melvindale Police Officer Mohamed Said.

Once the rant ended, Lopez was escorted out and no longer allowed to be present — however — his rage continued and he could be heard screaming through the wall.

Notable testimony included Lopez’s ex-girlfriend who said Lopez came to their shared home while he was on the run — she told the court she gave him her phone, some water — and crack cocaine, before he left.

"He just told me the cop told him to take his hands out of his pocket and he had a pistol in his pocket and he wasn’t going back to jail," said Jamie Singleton, Lopez's ex-girlfriend.

A video of Lopez’s interrogation was played where he said he didn’t remember shooting Officer Said.

"How long have you had that gun for?" said MSP Det. Brittany Ellsworth.

"I shot this cop? And you guys tell me I killed him?"

"You did."

"I shot him. Did he die? Please don’t tell me that."

Related:

Interrogation room video of Lopez also showed him writing an apology letter to Officer Said’s family, which was read in court by Ellsworth on the stand.

"'Words will never be enough to express the pain I feel for taking the life of your loved one,'" she read. "'No excuses. I am a hot mess and I need help. I hope your family and friends are able to forgive me one day, I don’t feel like I deserve it. Love and blessings to you all."

The big question is whether Lopez will take the stand, because he wants to. McWilliams said in opening arguments that Lopez would be testifying but that was prior to the recent outbursts the past two days.