More than 300 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of heroin, guns, other drugs seized from suspected Detroit dealer

Detectives seized hundreds of grams of drugs, guns, and cash from a suspected Detroit drug dealer Thursday.

Michigan State Police said the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team found more than 300 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 8.8 grams of psilocybin, pills, eight guns, and $9,310 while executing a search warrant.

Police said the suspected drug dealer is a 49-year-old man with previous felonies on his record.

The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Downriver SWAT Team assisted with the investigation.