More than 413,000 without power in SE Michigan -- Check the DTE outage map here

Hundreds of thousands of DTE Energy customers are without power Wednesday afternoon as severe thunderstorms move through Southeast Michigan.

As of 6:30 p.m., DTE is reporting 413,271 outages. That's more than 18% of the company's customers.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for the area as storms pushed into Metro Detroit. This is just the first round of storms as another round could be here after dark Wednesday night.