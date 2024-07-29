Mother to be sentenced after 3-year-old Detroit boy found dead in freezer

article

Two years after a Detroit mother killed her 3-year-old son and put his body in a freezer, she will learn her sentence Monday.

When police responded to Azuradee France's home in the 12760 block of Monte Vista for a wellness check on June 24, 2022, they found the boy's body in a freezer. It was determined that the boy was killed.

At the time, a neighbor told FOX 2 that France, 33, said that the boy, who was named Chase, had gone to Alabama with family members who were going to take care of him. However, Chase never left Detroit.

Also, family members said that CPS had been called at least 13 times the year that Chase was found dead, but each time, they were unable to make headway and were not allowed inside the home.

After the murder, France was charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, torture, concealing the death of an individual, and second-degree murder. Early this month, she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and the other four charges were dismissed.

France is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Monday.