Mother charged with murder after dead baby found in Lincoln Park

A mother is facing murder charges after a dead newborn was found in a wooded area in Lincoln Park last month.

Autumn Chenell Tate, 28, is accused of giving birth to the baby boy next to a lake near her home before throwing him into a garbage bag and abandoning him.

A resident found a bloody bag that contained the baby's body in the 4000 block of Fort Street on March 6. An investigation led to Tate's arrest March 30.

Tate is charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, and abandonment of a child. She is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.