Mother stabbed to death had been caught up in abusive relationship, son says

Valencia Burden's son said the day she was killed she was in process of getting out of a volatile relationship. He's sharing her story hoping others out there in a similar situation will seek help.

"I know it's easier said than done, but try your hardest to get out of the situation. this could be the end result and you don't want that," said Tracy Burden.

On Monday, police entered her apartment and found Valencia stabbed to death. The man said to be responsible was gone.

Just a couple of days earlier on Saturday, the family was celebrating a family member's birthday when Valencia confided in someone.

"My mom says she was tired of the relationship, it was toxic, it was going on for too long," her son said.

That night she was last seen coming back to her apartment on Rutland. But when no one heard from her on Sunday, they grew worried. The police then made the tragic discovery.

"When he got done doing, he grabbed her phone, her wallet, and her car keys. took her car," Tracy said.

Police found Valencia Burden at her apartment on Rutland during a wellness check.

The suspect would eventually turn himself into the police, but still, the family feels empty without her.

"We just need love and support right now," her son said.

Tracy said he knows it is important to share her story, hoping others won't find themselves in the same place.

"Let people know what you are going through," he said. "There is a lot of help to try to get away. Try your hardest to get away from it. You want to be there for your children and grandchildren. She had seven grandkids."

The state and county offer many resources for help getting out of an abusive relationship.

Resources:

Find HAVEN of Oakland County here or call 248-334-1274 24/7 for crisis and support. or call 248-334-1274 24/7 for crisis and support.

Find Michigan sexual and domestic violence links here.

Call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233

Call The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

Tracy says there was not a day that went by that he didn't hear from his mom, Valencia.

"She loved her family, she would open her door and feed you if you are hungry," he said. "She took care of a lot of her nieces and nephews. She took care of a lot of people."