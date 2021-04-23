Mother loses everything in Detroit house fire that killed baby boy

A house fire Monday killed a baby boy and left a Detroit mother with nothing.

Baby Jaiden's mother, Tatyana, was at work when the fire started at the house on Camden on the city's east side. A family member was at the home watching Jaiden.

Jaiden

Authorities said the baby's body was found in a bedroom where the fire started. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but does not appear suspicious, officials said.

"She said she was in there and couldn’t get him out is what she was telling me. She was like 'I couldn't find him,'" said Lashanda Smith, Jaiden's aunt.

Smith lives a block away from the house that caught fire.

"One years old -- this is one of the hardest things that we have to encounter right now," Smith said. "We are trying to be strong for his mom, but it’s hard for all of us because that’s a face we seen every day."

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for Jaiden's funeral.