Mother of teen murdered at Southfield hotel raising money to increase reward

The Brief The mother of Tyler Johnson, who was killed at the Westin Hotel in Southfield, is raising money to increase the reward offered for information. The other teens who were with Johnson have refused to tell police what happened inside the hotel room where the 15-year-old was found dead. Crime Stoppers is currently offering up to a $2,500 reward.



A mother whose 15-year-old son was murdered at a Southfield hotel more than two years ago is now trying to increase the reward in hopes that someone will come forward with answers.

Tyler Johnson was shot and killed inside a room at the Westin on Feb. 11, 2024. He was with a group of friends when the shooting happened, but those people have refused to tell people what happened.

Crime Stoppers is currently offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest, with Johnson's mother, Tomika Alexander, now raising money to up that reward.

Alexander has created a GoFundMe to raise money.

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An adult had rented a room for a group of five teens, including Johnson. Two of those teens fled after the shooting, while two others were detained near the elevator.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said one of the detained minors was in possession of two firearms. One of the guns was reported stolen out of Flint in June 2023, while the other weapon was unregistered. One of those guns was found to be the one that killed Johnson, Barren said.

Further investigation in the hotel room revealed a spent 40 caliber shell casing, 20 live rounds inside a 9mm extended magazine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and a scale, police said.

The teen who had the guns was charged with carrying concealed weapons, but no other charges have been filed.

Barren said the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office hasn't been able to charge anyone because investigators don't know what transpired inside the hotel room.

"We have physical evidence. We have circumstantial evidence. What we need is an eyewitness to bring those things together," he said at a press conference a year after the shooting.

According to Barren, the parents of the four teens who were with Johnson have retained lawyers, and no one is talking to investigators.