5 Mother's Day brunches to enjoy in Metro Detroit

Mother's Day is May 9.

If you plan on treating your mom to a special brunch, it's time to start planning now because space is limited and reservations are filling quickly.

Grand Tavern in Rochester Hills

Price: $28.99 for adults, $16.99 for kids ages 4-12

Brunch at Grand Tavern includes a carving station that will have leg of lamb, prime rib, and beef brisket, as well as other options such as lobster mac, bayou shrimp and grits, and waffle and crepe stations.

Call 248-289-1350 to make a reservation.

Packard Proving Grounds in Shelby Township

Price: $35 per person

Brunch at the historic Packard Proving Grounds includes an omelet and waffle station, salad, chicken, O'Brien potatoes, bacon, sausage, mac and cheese, roasted veggies, and a dessert station.

Click here to make a reservation.

Five15 Royal Oak

Price: $35 per person

This event includes brunch and drag queen bingo. It features an all-inclusive brunch and comedic bingo hosted by drag queens.

Only 18 and older are allowed, and a minimum of four guests per reservation is required.

Click here to make a reservation.

Jimmy John's Field in Utica

Price: $100 for a table of 4; $150 for a table of 6

Francis Ford Coppola Winery is putting on this outdoor brunch at Jimmy John's Field.

It will include scrambled eggs, sausage, potatoes O'Brien, chicken and waffles, roasted asparagus, fruit salad, and a bundt cake bar. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

A gift package for mothers is also available for $50. It must be purchased in advance and includes a pink Unicorns baseball cap, a bottle of Francis Ford Coppola Winery’s Sofia Brut Rose, flowers from Thrifty Florist, and a family photo on the field.

Click here to make a reservation.

5th Tavern in Bloomfield Hills

Price: $28.99 for adults, $16.99 for kids ages 4-12

Brunch includes omelet, waffle, crepe, and carving stations, as well as prime rib, lamb, ham, shrimp, salmon, a salad bar, and dessert.

Reservations are in 1 1/2 blocks and are for six people or fewer.

Call 248-481-9607 to make a reservation.