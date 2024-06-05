Motor City Pride, Selfridge Air Show, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
This weekend is full of fairs and other outdoor fun.
Plan what you'll do here:
Motor City Pride
- Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9
- Hart Plaza in Detroit
Enjoy live performances, browse vendors, and more at this colorful annual event. Also, get their early Sunday for the parade, which is at noon.
Summer Fest
- Wednesday, June 5 through Sunday, June 9
- Canfield Community Center in Dearborn Heights
Enjoy a carnival, live music, and more entertainment now through the weekend.
Berkley Art Bash
- Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Downtown Berkley
12 Mile will be filled with artwork for this annual event. Buy art, support local businesses, and enjoy live entertainment as you stroll this free fair.
K9s at Keyworth
- Saturday, June 8 at 4 p.m.
- Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck
Bring your pup along to a Detroit City Football Club game this weekend.
Admission is $20, and proceeds benefit Michigan Humane.
Selfridge Open House & Air Show
- Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9
- Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township
See the USAF Thunderbirds, Swamp Fox, and Misty Blues, among others, performing in the sky.
General admission is free. A VIP option is also available for a fee.
Bridging US 23 Unity Walk
- Saturday, June 8
- Several locations in Ypsilanti
Walk for 1.5 miles or 5 miles during this event in support of connecting communities.
Participating is free, but you can pay and get a shirt. Money raised helps the Dispute Resolution Center's restorative justice programs.