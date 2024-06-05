Expand / Collapse search

Motor City Pride, Selfridge Air Show, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  June 5, 2024 9:30am EDT
This weekend is full of fairs and other outdoor fun.

Plan what you'll do here:

Motor City Pride

  • Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9
  • Hart Plaza in Detroit

Enjoy live performances, browse vendors, and more at this colorful annual event. Also, get their early Sunday for the parade, which is at noon.

Find more info. 

Related

2024 Metro Detroit Pride guide: Parades, parties, and more things to do this summer
article

2024 Metro Detroit Pride guide: Parades, parties, and more things to do this summer

Pride Month kicks off soon, and with it comes dozens of events in Metro Detroit celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in June and beyond.

Summer Fest

  • Wednesday, June 5 through Sunday, June 9
  • Canfield Community Center in Dearborn Heights

Enjoy a carnival, live music, and more entertainment now through the weekend.

Learn more here.

Berkley Art Bash

  • Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Downtown Berkley

12 Mile will be filled with artwork for this annual event. Buy art, support local businesses, and enjoy live entertainment as you stroll this free fair.

Learn more here.

Related

Downtown Berkley adds social district with 3 participating restaurants
article

Downtown Berkley adds social district with 3 participating restaurants

You can soon stroll part of downtown Berkley with an adult beverage.

K9s at Keyworth

  • Saturday, June 8 at 4 p.m.
  • Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck

Bring your pup along to a Detroit City Football Club game this weekend.

Admission is $20, and proceeds benefit Michigan Humane.

Get tickets here.

Related

Prideraiser 2024: Annual Detroit City FC Pride Month fundraiser collecting pledges
article

Prideraiser 2024: Annual Detroit City FC Pride Month fundraiser collecting pledges

Detroit City FC fans will again support the Ruth Ellis Center through this year's Prideraiser campaign. Ruth Ellis helps LGBTQ+ youth in the Detroit area.

Selfridge Open House & Air Show

  • Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9
  • Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township

See the USAF Thunderbirds, Swamp Fox, and Misty Blues, among others, performing in the sky.

General admission is free. A VIP option is also available for a fee.

Learn more here.

Bridging US 23 Unity Walk

  • Saturday, June 8
  • Several locations in Ypsilanti

Walk for 1.5 miles or 5 miles during this event in support of connecting communities. 

Participating is free, but you can pay and get a shirt. Money raised helps the Dispute Resolution Center's restorative justice programs.

Learn more here.

