Motor City Pride, Selfridge Air Show, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

This weekend is full of fairs and other outdoor fun.

Plan what you'll do here:

Motor City Pride

Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9

Hart Plaza in Detroit

Enjoy live performances, browse vendors, and more at this colorful annual event. Also, get their early Sunday for the parade, which is at noon.



Summer Fest

Wednesday, June 5 through Sunday, June 9

Canfield Community Center in Dearborn Heights

Enjoy a carnival, live music, and more entertainment now through the weekend.



Berkley Art Bash

Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown Berkley

12 Mile will be filled with artwork for this annual event. Buy art, support local businesses, and enjoy live entertainment as you stroll this free fair.



K9s at Keyworth

Saturday, June 8 at 4 p.m.

Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck

Bring your pup along to a Detroit City Football Club game this weekend.

Admission is $20, and proceeds benefit Michigan Humane.



Selfridge Open House & Air Show

Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9

Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township

See the USAF Thunderbirds, Swamp Fox, and Misty Blues, among others, performing in the sky.

General admission is free. A VIP option is also available for a fee.



Bridging US 23 Unity Walk

Saturday, June 8

Several locations in Ypsilanti

Walk for 1.5 miles or 5 miles during this event in support of connecting communities.

Participating is free, but you can pay and get a shirt. Money raised helps the Dispute Resolution Center's restorative justice programs.

