Motorcyclist chases and shoots at driver, causing crash in Ypsilanti

article

A motorcyclist shot at a driver in a vehicle while chasing them Thursday in Ypsilanti, authorities said.

The shooting caused the vehicle to lose control and crash in the area of Michigan Avenue and Congress Street around 3 p.m. Authorities are seeking the motorcyclist.

Authorities said it appeared the chase had started in Superior Township, which is just north of Ypsilanti, so the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Heather Morrison at morrisonh@washtenaw.org or 734-585-6408. You can also call the confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.