Motorcyclist dead after being rear-ended by SUV on I-75 in Detroit

The Brief A motorcyclist was killed after a driver hit them on I-75. Police said an SUV rolled after rear-ending the victim.



A motorcycle rider died early Thursday after a driver rear-ended them on I-75 in Detroit.

Police said the victim was riding a three-wheeled motorcycle on the northbound side of the freeway near Grand River around 2:05 a.m. when they were rear-ended by a Chevrolet Trailblazer. The impact caused the motorcyclist to lose control and crash, while the Trailblazer rolled over.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.