Motorcyclist dead after being rear-ended by SUV on I-75 in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A motorcycle rider died early Thursday after a driver rear-ended them on I-75 in Detroit.
Police said the victim was riding a three-wheeled motorcycle on the northbound side of the freeway near Grand River around 2:05 a.m. when they were rear-ended by a Chevrolet Trailblazer. The impact caused the motorcyclist to lose control and crash, while the Trailblazer rolled over.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
An investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Michigan State Police provided this information.