Motorcyclist killed after hitting car that ran stop sign in Lenawee County

A 29-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday after a driver ran a stop sign and caused a crash in Lenawee County.

Michigan State Police said the Tecumseh man was riding his Ducati motorcycle north on Britton Highway in Macon Township around 2:20 p.m. when an 84-year-old woman driving a Camaro west on Clinton-Macon Road ran a stop sign. The motorcyclist hit the driver's side of the Camaro.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The Camaro driver, who is from Milan, was not hurt.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 734-242- 3500.