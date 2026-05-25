Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision with driver in mid-Michigan

The Brief Fog was a factor in a head-on crash involving a motorcyclist and passenger vehicle in mid-Michigan Sunday night. A 23-year-old was killed in the crash.



A motorcyclist died after crashing head-on into a passenger vehicle in mid-Michigan over the weekend.

State troopers were called to an intersection north of Ionia around 11 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a fatal crash.

What we know:

Fog is believed to be a factor in the fatal crash.

Troopers were dispatched to South Sheridan Road near where it intersects with East Condensery in Montcalm County before midnight.

An investigation by police found the motorcycle was traveling southbound in the northbound lane while attempting to pass other vehicles when it collided with a passenger car.

The cyclist, a 23-year-old man from Sheridan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as a 54-year-old woman from Remus, was not injured.