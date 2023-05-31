Movie Nights in the D kick off June 7 with 'Love, Simon' for Pride Month
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Movie Nights in the D are back.
The summer outdoor movie series in Detroit's Campus Marius starts June 7 with "Love, Simon" for Pride Month. The movie starts at 7 p.m.
Bring a blanket or chair, or watch from the lawn.
View: Southeast Michigan Pride event guide
Donations of gently used summer clothes and/or bottled water will be collected to support the Ruth Ellis Center, a nonprofit which helps LGBTQ+ youth in Metro Detroit.
Movies will be shown on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. through Aug. 23. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. to enjoy family-friendly activities. Popcorn and drinks are also available for purchase.
Full movie schedule:
- June 7 – Love, Simon | PG-13
- June 14 – Wakanda Forever | PG-13
- June 21 – Into The Woods | PG
- June 28 – Lyle Lyle Crocodile | PG
- July 12 – Spider-Man No Way Home | PG-13
- July 19 – Uncharted | PG-13
- July 26 – The Fifth Element | PG-13
- August 2 – Trolls | PG
- August 9 – The Lost City | PG-13
- August 16 – Top Gun Maverick | PG-13
- August 23 – Aladdin 30th Anniversary Celebration | G