Movie Nights in the D kick off June 7 with 'Love, Simon' for Pride Month

Movie Nights in the D are back.

The summer outdoor movie series in Detroit's Campus Marius starts June 7 with "Love, Simon" for Pride Month. The movie starts at 7 p.m.

Bring a blanket or chair, or watch from the lawn.

Donations of gently used summer clothes and/or bottled water will be collected to support the Ruth Ellis Center, a nonprofit which helps LGBTQ+ youth in Metro Detroit.

Movies will be shown on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. through Aug. 23. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. to enjoy family-friendly activities. Popcorn and drinks are also available for purchase.

Full movie schedule: