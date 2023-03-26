MSP: 'Always be careful' 72-year-old driver critically injured while changing lanes

article

The Michigan State Police Department investigated a one-car crash that critically injured the car's 72-year-old driver on Saturday.

Troopers responded to the crash on eastbound I-94 and Concord Ave at 9:35 a.m. Investigators said the driver from Detroit was driving in the left lane and made an abrupt lane change.

MSP said the driver lost control of the car, and it drove up the embankment, rolled over and struck a light pole. The driver was trapped and had to be extricated by The Detroit Fire Department.

The driver was alert according to MSP and was transported to a nearby hospital. The hospital told MSP that the driver sustained multiple broken ribs as well as possible internal injuries.

The driver is in temporary critical condition.

"Always drive at a speed where you can control your vehicle," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "While this driver was able to survive this serious crash, others have not been as lucky. As always, be careful out there and drive Michigan safely."

