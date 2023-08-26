MSP investigates strip club shooting involving off-duty Highland Park reserve officer

Michigan State Police investigates an off-duty officer-involved shooting Saturday morning at a Highland Park strip club.

The shooting happened at 6:15 a.m. at Playground After Dark (16549 Woodward Ave) near E McNichols Rd, according to MSP. The shooting involved an off-duty Highland Park Reserve Officer.

MSP says a male suspect was struck and is currently at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has not yet been identified.

No one else was injured in this shooting. Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.

The ongoing investigation is being handled by MSP's Second District Special Investigation Section.

