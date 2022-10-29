MSP: Man injured on I-696, witnesses pull him onto shoulder until medics arrive

Michigan State Police are investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian accident on I-696.

911 calls were made about a man found on the freeway near Coolidge in Oak Park before 3 a.m., said MSP. Troopers arrived and found him on the right shoulder near a car.

Witnesses at the scene didn't see the crash, but found the man in the road after he was stuck and pulled him to the shoulder, said MSP. Medics treated him at the scene and transported him to a local hospital.

Preliminary information from possible witnesses are stating a dark-colored car may have been a suspect vehicle, said MSP.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Metro North Post at (248)584-5740.

