Detroit police respond to car accident, find man struck and killed in the street
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred Friday night on the city's west side.
Detroit police said they responded to Grand River and Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. for a car accident. When they arrived, they found a man who'd been hit by a car laying in the street.
The man was an adult and was declared deceased by medics on the scene, said police.
Investigators said a white Ford F-150 truck might've been involved in the crash. No other information is available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
