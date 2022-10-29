Detroit police respond to car accident, find man struck and killed in the street

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred Friday night on the city's west side.

Detroit police said they responded to Grand River and Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. for a car accident. When they arrived, they found a man who'd been hit by a car laying in the street.

The man was an adult and was declared deceased by medics on the scene, said police.

Investigators said a white Ford F-150 truck might've been involved in the crash. No other information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

