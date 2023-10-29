MSP: Missing elderly man crashes into I-75 construction zone, dies in crash

Michigan State Police investigated a fatal crash into a construction zone involving a missing man suffering with dementia in Oakland County.

MSP says they were notified of the one-car crash at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday. The car had driven into a construction zone on I-75 near Rattalee Lake Road that had been closed over the weekend for roadwork, MSP says.

Preliminary information revealed that the driver of a Volkswagen Tiguan was driving southbound in the closed construction part of the freeway. He was traveling through a section of the roadway missing a portion of concrete creating a 1.5-foot drop.

The impact of the crash caused substantial damage to the vehicle and fatal injuries to the driver, MSP says.

Investigators discovered that the driver was a 75-year-old man who had been reported missing and suffering with dementia.

MSP says the family has been notified. Investigators say seatbelts were not worn in the crash.

"Our condolences go out to this gentleman’s family and friends," said MSP Lt. Shaw. "The on-scene investigation is complete, and we are waiting for the medical examiner's report."

