MSP officer Dan Kerstetter dies after Friday crash: 'We are heartbroken'

The Michigan State Police officer who was rear-ended during a traffic stop on the shoulder of I-75 on Friday morning has passed away.

MSP Col. James F. Grady II confirmed Monday morning that Motor Carrier Officer Dan Kerstetter died after his organs were removed for donation.

"We are heartbroken for this loss," said Grady in a statement issued late Sunday night. "Traffic enforcement is dangerous work. The dedication of our motor carrier officers and troopers to keeping the public safe on our roadways is commendable and honorable. With the decision to give the gift of life, even in his death, MC Officer Kerstetter is serving others."

Kerstetter was in his MSP SUV during a traffic stop of a semi-truck on I-75 just south of Dix Highway in Lincoln Park early Friday morning when a white Ford Explorer hit him from behind – pinning him in the car. The other driver died on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, Grady said that Kerstetter was alert and talking in the hospital.

"Based on the damage of the vehicle, he had to be extricated, he was pinned inside the car," said MSP Col. James Grady II. "But he is coherent and talking so that’s good."

The MCO has been on the job for two years. He was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital and is recovering and coherent. Grady says he has the support of family, friends, and other troopers.

Kerstetter's organs were donated and his body was then given a police processional from Detroit Receiving Hospital to a Verheyden Funeral Home.

There are no details yet available on the funeral or services for the officer.

Michigan's Move Over Law

Michigan's Move Over law requires drivers to slow down and move over for police, fire, EMS, and road service workers, including tow trucks and MDOT courtesy vehicles that have their emergency lights activated.

"Every time I have to go to a hospital for a departmental member, it’s scary. It’s scary for the family, and it should be concerning for everybody," Grady said. "Please pull over and get over a lane when you see a law officer, a first responder, a tow truck driver or construction worker, anybody, get over a lane and slow down."

The investigation is still underway and its unknown why the driver of the Explorer crossed over the shoulder.

Dan Kerstetter (Photo: Brownstown Police)