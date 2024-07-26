MSP replaces boy's bike after officer Mohamed Said's accused killer stole it to flee

article

The suspect charged in the fatal shooting of Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said ran two blocks before stealing a bicycle to flee the area of the crime, according to Michigan State Police.

The bike was stolen from the backyard of a home two blocks away from where 44-year-old Michael Lopez allegedly shot and killed 26-year-old Said – near Oakwood and Dix Road in Melvindale, on Sunday, July 21.

The bike belonged to a young boy. To make up for what he lost, MSP and Dunham Sports gave him and three other children in the family new bicycles, MSP Second District posted to X on Friday.

"During the investigation, troopers, detectives and members of the forensic laboratory learned of the boy that was now missing his bike," according to MSP. "A collection was started to not only replace the bike, but also to make sure that all of the children of that family had a new bicycle."

(Via MSP Second District on X)

Two of the bikes were provided by Dunham Sports while the other two were purchased using the donated money. Money left over from donations were put into Said's memorial fund.

Said was killed while responding to a suspicious person report on Sunday. When the officer arrived and spotted Lopez with several bags and no vehicle, he went to check on him.

Lopez ran away but Said chased him on foot and tased him after a brief struggle. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot Said, police say.

After a massive manhunt, Lopez was arrested in southwest Detroit a day later. He was found on the porch of a vacant home on Gilbert Street.

On Thursday, Lopez was arraigned on 12 charges stemming from Said's murder. Judge Richard Page denied Lopez bond before announcing that he and Judge John Courtright would be disqualifying themselves from the case due to their connections to the officer.

"We know he was with us when those bikes were presented to the family, because that's what he would have done," MSP stated.

Mohamed Said

Lopez, a fourth time habitual offender with previous carjacking and resisting police convictions, faces 12 charges:

Murder of a police officer

Felon in possession of a firearm

Felon in possession of ammo

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of meth

Possession of a controlled substance under 25 grams

Carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent

Five counts of felony firearm

Read more: