MSP: 'There appears to be no survivors' after plane crash in Oceana County

Michigan State Police troopers are currently investigating a plane crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Oceana County.

Investigators said the single-engine plane crashed around 6:15 p.m. south of 102nd Ave in Shelby Twp, Oceana County.

Troopers believe that no one survived the crash. It is unknown how many people were on board.

MSP notified the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) while the crash remains under investigation.

