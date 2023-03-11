MSP trooper released from hospital after being shot during raid in Detroit

A Michigan State Police sergeant that was injured in a shooting during a raid in Detroit has been treated and released from the hospital, according to officials.

A second trooper who was also shot is scheduled for surgery Saturday and will remain hospitalized.

"We want to thank Sinai Grace Hospital for taking care of both troopers," said MSP. "We also want to thank everyone who called, tweeted, and texted overnight. We really appreciate your support."

There was an exchange of gunfire between a man and police during a raid in Detroit Friday evening. Two Michigan State Troopers and the armed suspect were wounded.

"A very violent night. A very difficult situation," said Detroit Police Chief James White.

One of the law enforcement personnel was shot in the arm. The other shot in the leg. One of them is a sergeant who joined MSP in 2014. The Trooper who got shot joined in 2017.

The Chief says one of them got hit as many as three times.

"Both (troopers) are in a lot of pain as you can imagine," White said. "One of them has an incredible sense of humor, so he made a joke for me to mention to his colonel that he won’t be able to make the meeting tomorrow. So I was very happy to do that because it could be a lot worse. And just to see them both upright and talking but in a whole lot of pain and headed to surgery. It's just not something you want to see."

Chief White says it began with troopers assisting Detroit police officers on the execution of a warrant when the suspect became agitated and fired. The injured Troopers are members of MSP’s Emergency Support Team trained for dangerous assignments just like this one.

"He is in fact wounded. We are investigating that, it appears that in the exchange of gunfire earlier he was struck."

The suspect surrounded himself hours after barricading himself in the home.

Neighbors, including Democrat State Representative Stephanie Young described the terror.

"I live right in the neighborhood," she said. "I live right around the corner and folks know me walking the dog. And then my phone started like, "Stephanie, what’s happening?' I have neighbors that are hiding in their basements because they're hearing gunshots. They’re petrified. Absolutely petrified."

