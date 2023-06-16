MSP troopers, suspects seriously injured after crash during west Michigan police chase

Michigan State Police troopers were chasing a stolen vehicle when another police vehicle was struck by the fleeing suspects Thursday night.

Police said the Grand Rapids Post troopers were chasing a vehicle in Muskegon Heights around 11 p.m. A second trooper vehicle responded to the scene and was hit at the intersection of Holbrook and Peck.

The two juveniles in the stolen vehicle and two troopers were taken to a hospital after suffering serious injuries. One of the troopers has since been released. One of the suspects remains hospitalized in Muskegon, while the other was transported to a Grand Rapids hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.