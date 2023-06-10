MSP: Woman follows driver from Kalamazoo to Romulus, fires shots at car

The Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night near eastbound I-94 and Vining Road, by the Detroit Metro Airport.

MSP said dispatchers heard what they believed to be a gunshot fired, and the caller said someone was shooting at them. The driver told MSP a woman had been following them on I-94 all the way from Kalamazoo.

Dispatchers stayed on the phone with the driver and started to guide them to the Metro South Post, said MSP. The suspect chased the caller southbound on Telegraph Road past the Post.

Taylor Police conducted a traffic stop on the suspect's vehicle and took her into custody without incident. Police searched her vehicle and recovered a firearm.

The suspect, a 27-year-old woman from Kalamazoo, was turned over to MSP personnel on scene and taken back to the Metro South Post pending interview and lodging, said MSP.

The victim's car was searched, and a bullet hole was located on the rear bumper. There were two people in the vehicle and no one was hurt.

"We haven’t determined the reason for this shooting at this time," said MSP Lt. Shaw. "We want to remind everyone if you feel you are being followed on the road to immediately call 911. The sooner you call, the sooner we can help you figure out what’s going on."

Once a shooting location is determined, the freeway will be canvassed and searched for casings.

The Freeway Investigative Shooting Team assisted with the investigation.

