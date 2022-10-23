MSP: Woman killed in Highland Park strip club parking lot

article

Police are investigating the homicide of a woman who was killed Sunday in a Highland Park parking lot.

The Michigan State Police Department said a fight started in the parking lot of The Playground Strip Club on Woodward and Florence around 4 a.m.

One or more suspects fired shots and a 26-year-old woman was fatally struck in the crossfire, said MSP.

Investigators said they do not have any suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up, the Metro South Post at (734)287-5000, or the MSP tip line at (855)Mich-Tip or leave a tip on the MSP mobile app.

