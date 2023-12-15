MSU Board of Trustees approves release of Larry Nassar documents

article

Thousands of documents related to the Dr. Larry Nassar sex abuse investigation will be released after a vote by the Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Friday.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has repeatedly asked for the documents to be released, but the school previously declined. She said she wanted the more than 6,000 documents to see how the investigation was handled. Nassar, a former sports doctor at MSU and with the USA Gymnastics, is currently in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting seven people.

Nessel officially closed the investigation into Nassar in 2021 after the school declined multiple requests to provide her with relevant files.

After Friday's decision, Nessel responded in a statement, saying that she is encouraged by the news.

"The students, the MSU community at-large, and most importantly, the victims of Larry Nassar have long been owed this transparency. I am encouraged to see the MSU Board of Trustees finally make the right decision on a long-promised, and long-delayed, measure of transparency," she said. "We appreciate the opportunity to review these documents and will reopen and expedite our investigation as soon as they are received."