MSU professor reflects on shooting anniversary • Marvin's arcade won't close • How to apply for FEMA help

A year after the Michigan State University shooting that killed three, students and faculty remembered the day and honoring the victims.

Professor Marco Díaz-Muñoz reflected on what happened inside his classroom in Berkey Hall on Feb. 13, 2023. He was teaching when a shooter walked in and killed two of his students.

"For me, the difficult day was yesterday – last night," Díaz-Muñoz said on Tuesday. "Because (the shooting) was on a Monday. It was the second Monday of February and everything that I did a year ago when the shooting took place is everything I did yesterday."

The anniversary of the mass shooting is especially difficult for the professor.

"I was in the middle of the same lecture, showing the same images, giving the same explanation. And when the time was around 8:15 (p.m.) – that’s exactly when this person walked in a year ago and started shooting my students and creating a terrible tragedy," Díaz-Muñoz said. "So around 8:15 I kind of paused."

While Diaz-Munoz reflected on the shooting, members of the campus community gathered for a vigil on the one=year anniversary.

Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum will live on, owner says

The building where Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum is in Farmington Hills will be demolished, but the arcade isn't closing, the owner says.

On Monday night, the city council voted to approve redevelopment plans for Hunter's Square. Those plans include razing the building that houses Marvin's for a Meijer.

Jeremy Yagoda, who is the son of arcade founder Marvin Yagoda, is hoping he can stay a tenant in the new development. During the city council meeting where the development was approved, Farmington Hills Mayor Theresa Rich encouraged developers to consider giving the arcade space in their plans.

"They say they want to keep me around, but they haven’t been willing to give me any offers," he said.

If it’s not in the cards — Yagoda will work to keep his dad’s legacy alive — somewhere else.

"I have no desire to go away," he said. "We are going to try to work something out with our current landlord. Maybe we could try to find a place within here they will offer us. If not, I’m going to move. I've got to keep this going. It’s fun."

Person who rented hotel where teen was shot could be charged

Over the weekend, an adult rented a room for teens at the Westin in Southfield and then left the teens there alone. Sunday morning, a 15-year-old named Tyler was shot in the head and critically injured.

Another teen is now facing weapons charges, and the adult who rented the room could also be charged.

"Now a young man is fighting for his life because some individual thought it was a good idea for whatever reason to rent a room for a bunch of teenagers," said retired Detroit police Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt.

Dolunt, who is not connected to the investigation, provided some insight on what may happen to the adult who reserved the room for the teenagers.

"The prosecutor, (Karen) McDonald, just did Crumbley, I think she will charge when they find the person who had the credit card for the room, that person should be charged criminally," Dolunt said. "I think she will. Either aiding and abetting (and) contributing to the delinquency of a minor."

FEMA assistance available after last summer's severe weather

Michigan residents impacted by severe weather, including tornadoes, and flooding last August can apply for FEMA assistance.

On Aug. 24, 2023, four tornadoes touched down in Michigan. These tornadoes and other powerful storms caused extensive damage around the state.

If you live Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, or Wayne County and your property was damaged from Aug. 24-26, 2023, federal assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses may be available to you. You should still apply even if repairs have been made, as FEMA inspectors will be able to identify storm damage.

Apply for FEMA assistance here.

Body found after McCarthy's fire

A body was found Tuesday inside the former McCarthy's Music Venue in Detroit.

Crews first found a 65-year-old man who was alive inside the building at 1600 W. Fort St. on Monday. He is hospitalized.

While investigating after the fire, they found the remains of another person, who has not been identified.

Demolition of the building began around 7 a.m. Tuesday, as it was deemed structurally unsound, police said.

Thousands of flight attendants to hold nationwide pickets amid contract negotiations

Tens of thousands of flight attendants are expected to hold pickets at major airports on Tuesday in an effort to pressure carriers to enhance their compensation and working conditions.

Dubbed the "Worldwide Flight Attendant Day of Action," it marks the "largest collective action in the history of the profession," according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).

The pickets will be held in the U.K. and U.S., including Guam. In the U.S., there will be informational pickets at airports in more than 30 major cities, including Seattle, Houston and Boston.

The flight attendants who are slated to participate are part of unions representing more than 100,000 U.S. workers, according to the association.

Read more here.