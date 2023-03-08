Mt. Clemens bar shooting suspect arrested at Roseville home
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect was caught Wednesday at a Roseville home after authorities say he shot someone at a bar over the weekend.
The 28-year-old man is accused of shooting another person during a fight at Little Lorraine's Bar on Macomb Place in Mt. Clemens early Saturday.
When Macomb County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the bar, they found a 31-year-old Warren man who had suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The shooter had fled but was arrested without incident when investigators executed search warrants at the Roseville home.
The shooter's name is not being released, pending his arraignment.