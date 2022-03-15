Mt. Clemens man sentenced to probation, mental health screening after threatening Macomb County judge

A Mt. Clemens man was sentenced Tuesday morning after directing death threats at a Macomb County judge last year.

Robert Scruggs, 44, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor malicious use of a telecommunications device and was sentenced to two years of probation. He must also undergo a mental health screening.

Related: Ohio woman accused of threatening Michigan representatives

Authorities said Scruggs called Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Richard Caretti in August 2021 and left a two-minute long threatening voicemail.

Scruggs is also not allowed to have contact with Caretti, and he must abide by the recommendations of his mental health screening, which could include counseling or medication. If he violates his probation, he will go to jail.

Advertisement

"My office will continue to take direct threats against public officials seriously," Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel said.