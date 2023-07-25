Mt Morris man arrested in connection to Detroit casino parking structure robberies

New details are emerging about an armed robbery outside Detroit's Motor City Casino, as the suspect may be tied to other crimes.

A local man had thousands of dollars in winnings on him, heading out to his car early Monday morning when he was robbed at the casino's parking garage.

He was confronted by a man with a gun, wearing a type of mask who took off with the gambler’s loot!

Surveillance cameras are everywhere, said DPD Cmdr Melissa Gardner.

"The ability to have that collaborative effort with the businesses in the downtown area and the utilization of technology, it has assisted," she said.

About 24 hours earlier Detroit police took a similar report of a robbery in the parking garage area in Greektown – and the suspect descriptions matched.

Detectives got to work with help from police up in Mount Morris Township.

"They have made an arrest on an unrelated manner, so we are working in conjunction with them as we work up our search warrants and things of that nature," Gardner said.

For now, how DPD is linking this guy to the robberies but we are told images of the suspect’s vehicle were key.

Related: Man robbed of thousands in cash at Motor City Casino parking structure

Detroit police say they will pay added attention to the parking garages hit, for piece of mind.

Gardner has some tips if you’re the big winner.

"Always situational awareness, we always ask them to make sure their money is secured before leaving the premises," she said. "(And) not to post on social media your winnings because you never know who is monitoring those sites and who the bad actors are."



