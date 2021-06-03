Murder, drug trafficking, robberies: 40 members of Detroit gang arrested

In one of the largest racketeering and conspiracy busts in Detroit's history, 40 members of the Detroit gang Almighty Vice Lords have been arrested on charges ranging from murder to drug trafficking, and weapons.

Federal prosecutors unsealed a 172-page indictment that lists 40 members of the gang based out of Chicago but with a large presence in Detroit.

U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin laid out one of the largest racketeering conspiracy busts in Detroit history as 40 members and associates of the Almighty Vice Lord Nation were charged, including the two highest-ranking members: Kevin "Spaghetti" Fordham and Martin Murff.



"This group is notoriously violent and whenever a member or a member of the community is deemed to be a threat, they take action when people are going against it," said ATF Special Agent in Charges James Deir.

Feds conducted 12 raids in Detroit and one in Chicago on Thursday. Fordham was picked up at a home off Hubbell near McNichols.

The 172-page indictment spells out a conspiracy that started in 2012 and included recorded phone calls and social media traffic. But also crimes including murder, prison hits, drug trafficking, robberies, extortion, and weapons.

"The vice lords are a violent, armed national street gang operating in Detroit, Chicago, and elsewhere. The gang is centered out of Chicago and it is a large, well-organized, and sophisticated gang with thousands of members," Mohsin said.

Feds say there are 700 known members in Michigan.

Of those facing federal charges, the suspects ahd 365 separate felony arrests between them prior to the new ones this week. Investigators say this three-year investigation saved lives.

"We dismantled 3 separate conspiracies to murder somebody in this community for either cooperating with law enforcement or for something else distasteful," Deir said.

Authorities are still searching for four men linked to the gang: Aaron Knight, Anthony Reynolds, John Johnson, and Lasail Hamilton. Anyone who has information is urged to contact the police.