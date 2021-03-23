Man killed at Motor City Casino parking deck after suspect intervenes in couple's fight

article

Detroit Police said a suspect was arrested late Sunday morning after he shot a man who was in a fight with his girlfriend in the parking deck of Motor City Casino.

According to police, the shooting happened a little before 2 a.m. on Sunday at the parking deck of Motor City Casino in Detroit when a 25-year-old man was involved in an "altercation" with his girlfriend.

Police did not say if the altercation was a physical fight or verbal argument.

Detroit Police said a 27-year-old man intervened and pulled a gun, firing multiple times. The 25-year-old man was killed in the shooting.

It's not known if the suspect knew the couple or not. He was arrested a little before noon on Sunday on Detroit's east side near East Grand Blvd.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Wayne County.