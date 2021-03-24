Man charged after fatal shooting in Motor City Casino parking garage

article

A Detroit man is facing charges after allegedly fatally shooting a man in the Motor City Casino parking garage Sunday.

Nicholas White, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Kermit McCants, of Clinton Township.

Police responded to the parking garage just before 2 a.m. Police said McCants was suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, McCants was involved in an "altercation" with his girlfriend. White is accused of intervening and getting into a verbal argument with McCants before shooting him.

White fled the scene and was arrested Monday.