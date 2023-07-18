Murder suspect killed by Michigan State Police after pointing gun at self, passenger

Michigan State Police troopers fatally shot a murder suspect Monday night in Detroit.

Police said they spotted the suspect who was wanted for a murder in Burton driving on Telegraph north of Seven Mile around 11:40 p.m. Troopers stopped the vehicle.

After the suspect stopped, police said he pointed a gun at himself and his female passenger. As he pointed the gun at the passenger, he was shot by multiple troopers.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger suffered minor injuries from glass fragments.

Police said the shooting is being investigated by Detroit police.