Fuel spill closes NB Lodge Freeway at 7 Mile in Detroit

All northbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway are closed at 7 Mile in Detroit.

The freeway closed for a hazmat situation involving a semi-truck leaking fuel that was reported around 3:35 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers can get back onto the freeway from the Lodge Service Drive south of 9 Mile Road.

Police were called about a crash blocking the road. When they arrived, they saw a black Saab 93 blocking the right and center lane and a semi truck on the right shoulder. Investigators said the driver of the Saab hit the semi and the driver then ran from the scene.

The truck spilled about 200 gallons of diesel fill across the freeway.

"This is another example of a driver turning a crash into something more serious," said Michigan State Police F/Lt Mike Shaw. "If you are involved in a crash, stop and notify police. It really is that simple."

