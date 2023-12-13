NB Lodge Freeway closed near Meyers for fatal crash

article

The northbound side of the Lodge Freeway is closed at Meyers because of a fatal crash.

Police said a driver in an SUV appeared to be following too closely and couldn't stop for traffic that was stopped because of another crash around 7:50 a.m.

That driver crashed into a car, pushing the car into two other vehicles. The driver of the car that was hit was not wearing a seatbelt. They were taken to a hospital, where they died.

Michigan State Police F./Lt. Mike Shaw said the driver probably would have survived if they had been wearing a seatbelt. He is using the crash as a reminder that drivers and passengers should always wear their seatbelts.

That crash is in addition to a crash that closed the northbound side of the road near 8 Mile around 3:35 a.m. Police say a driver in a car hit a semi and caused a fuel spill. The driver of the car then ran away.