Nearly 30,000 still without power after Friday's storms: 'Just want it to be over'

The Brief Severe weather brought down trees and power lines on Friday evening, resulting in widespread power outages. Early on Tuesday about 30,000 DTE customers remained without power entering day four.



Metro Detroit residents are going on day four without power Tuesday in the aftermath of storms from July 3rd.

The backstory:

About 30,000 DTE Energy customers remain in the dark today as service crews work to restore services around Southeast Michigan.

A statement by DTE said that 95 percent of impacted customers should have power restored by the end of the day on Tuesday.

This morning in Dearborn, multiple traffic lights remain out due to the outages. Both Dearborn and Dearborn Heights were hard hit by Friday's storms which packed 60- to 70-mile per hour wind gusts.

"It's getting to the point where you just want it to be over with," said Joseph Vernier. "I want my air conditioning on, because it's warm.

"What people don't know about generators is, they don't take a lot of fuel. So, I've been to the gas station since Saturday – seven times."

Related: Detroit Fire Department urges safe generator use amid recent deaths

Although residents using generators are reminded to keep them outdoors only and station them at least 20 feet away from their residence with the exhaust pointing away from any windows, doors or vents.

Three children were recently killed in two separate incidents in Melvindale and Sumpter Township with gas generators being run indoors.

Another resident dealing with the fallout of days without power, spoke about the struggle to keep their refrigerators cold.

"Four 20-pound bags of ice to try to keep the items in the refrigerator safe," said Laura Shoemaker. "And we've had to get a generator. We've had the generator hooked up since Saturday afternoon."

DTE reminds residents to remain at least 25 feet away from downed power lines or anything in contact with them. Assume any downed line is live and dangerous.

To check the progress of power line restorations, refer to the outage map site HERE.

Watch FOX 2 Live: