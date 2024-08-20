Neighbor dispute leads to poop flinging • Durango thieves crash while fleeing • Police foil murder plot

A feud between neighbors has led to a stinky situation in a Redford Township neighborhood.

Video shows a woman throwing poop toward a neighbor's home. Those neighbors say the woman is upset that they used to leave out food for stray cats. Two years ago, they removed the food and now only put out water, but the feces slinging continues.

"Unprovoked," Mark Dellamora said. "We've never had any bad blood with them."

The poop-throwing neighbor and her husband say stray animals are still defecating on their lawn. They also say they aren't throwing the mess at their neighbor's home.

"On a bad week, there might be five or six spots that need to be cleaned up – piles," the husband said. "And they’re not just normal; these feral cats, they've got diseases. They don’t defecate like a normal household cat would. It's a mess. It stinks, and it’s like a cow pie."

The woman said she just wants the poo out of her yard.

"Totally untrue about me throwing it at anybody else’s property," she said.

"The street is public property. Nobody one owns the street. So by throwing it out into the street, we’re not throwing it on anyone’s property," her husband added.

Both neighbors have reached out to the city for help resolving the problem.

Featured article

Attempted Durango thieves caught after crashing

A group of thieves trying to steal Dodge Durangos in Warren didn't get very far early Monday.

While trying to leave Ground Effects Ltd. in the six stolen SUVs, the suspects crashed into the security gate.

"The first car attempts to ram his way through the gate; he's unsuccessful," said Warren Police Sgt. Jim Twardesky. "A second car tries to ram his way through the gate –pretty impressive construction – they weren't able to get through."

After attempting to flee on foot, police say they caught up with, and arrested, five of the six suspects, who are from Detroit. Of those arrested, two are 16 years old, two are 17, and one is 24.

Twardesky said the group came well-prepared - had they not struggled to get away with the stolen vehicles.

"They came in, they clearly had a plan. They knew what they were going for," he said. "They brought gasoline along because the cars kept on the lot don't have a lot of gas in them, so they came prepared in the event that they had to drive for a while. So they brought extra gas. Definitely an organized plan."

Featured article

Police foil murder plot

After stopping a home invasion and murder attempt in July, Eastpointe police discovered something much more sinister was brewing.

Police said a teen girl's 17-year-old boyfriend plotted to kill her mother, so the couple could stay together.

"The minor daughter had met another minor on a social media app," said Eastpointe Chief Corey Haines. "They decided together that they were going to kill mom."

The girl's mother didn't know of her daughter's boyfriend, and decided to take away her daughter’s phone as punishment for having a number of issues at home, police said.

Police said the girl left the door unlocked at her home on Ravena on July 14, so that the boyfriend could come in and strangle her mother while she slept.

The mom screamed and the teen's brother and grandmother intervened, telling the 17-year-old to leave. He did - but left something behind.

"His shoes were left," Haines said. "And we believe he took them off to be quieter."

A knife from the victim’s house was also found in the street when the suspect fled.

Featured article

UAW threatens to strike Stellantis

A strike against Stellantis might be looming after the United Auto Workers union said it was prepared to file grievances over a failure to honor its contract.

When the UAW secured a deal with Stellantis in 2023, it secured a right to strike if the automaker failed to keep its investment commitments, including keeping an assembly plant in Illinois open.

The deal included keeping the Belvidere Assembly running after it was idled earlier in the year. Since the UAW's contract was ratified, Stellantis "has gone back" on promises at the facility, while also being "receptive in talks with the union" to stay open, the union's website said.

"This company made a commitment to autoworkers at Stellantis in our union contract, and we intend to enforce that contract to the full extent," said UAW President Shawn Fain. "On behalf of autoworkers everywhere, we’re standing up against a company that wants to go back on its commitments and drive a race to the bottom at the expense of the American worker."

A strike may be authorized if a grievance is filed and works its way through the process.

Featured article

3 security guards stand trial for Northland Mall death

More than 10 years after McKenzie Cochran died after being maced and restrained by security guards at the now-shuttered Northland Mall, three people are on trial.

Opening statements and witness testimony started Monday, with more witnesses expected to take the stand Tuesday.

John Seiberling, Gaven King, and Aaron Maree were charged with involuntary manslaughter after the 2014 death was reviewed years later. A fourth guard charged with the death, Lucius Hamilton, pleaded guilty, and a fifth guard died before charges were filed.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Cochran, 25, of Ferndale, allegedly told the owner of a jewelry store at Northland Mall that "he wanted to kill someone" on Jan. 28, 2014.

Two security guards responded to the store after the owner called for security assistance. When Cochran approached the guards with clenched fists, one guard maced him and both attempted to restrain him to the ground. Three additional security guards responded and took part in the restraint in order to handcuff Cochran, authorities said.

Video showed that Cochran remained face down with his arms under his body while the five security guards restrained him. Witnesses at the mall, and subsequent interviews with the guards involved, reported hearing Cochran say he couldn’t breathe while he was on the ground.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

The fall-like feel continues.

What else we're watching

Biden wipes away tears after standing ovation at DNC

The stage was set for the Democratic National Convention to commence Monday in Chicago, with Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, to take the stage this week.

The Democratic National Convention began on Monday in Chicago, with roughly 50,000 people expected to arrive in the Windy City. That includes thousands of anti-war activists demonstrating near the United Center.

President Joe Biden was the headline speaker for the first evening. Also expected to speak is Hillary Clinton, Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.