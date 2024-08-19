Southeast Michigan cider mill opening dates

We get a bit of a taste of fall weather this week before the temperatures spike again.

Does the cooler weather have you thinking of autumn and days spent at the cider mill? No need to wait for fall to officially arrive - you can get your fix of cider and donuts now at some cider mills that are already open.

Love a cider mill not listed? Let me know at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Cider mill opening dates:

(Can't see the map below? Click here.)