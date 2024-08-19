Southeast Michigan cider mill opening dates
We get a bit of a taste of fall weather this week before the temperatures spike again.
Does the cooler weather have you thinking of autumn and days spent at the cider mill? No need to wait for fall to officially arrive - you can get your fix of cider and donuts now at some cider mills that are already open.
Love a cider mill not listed? Let me know at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.
Cider mill opening dates:
- Alber Orchard & Cider Mill, Manchester – Sept. 4
- Apple Charlies, New Boston – Open
- Big Red Orchard, Washington Township – Open for peaches, fall hours begin Sept. 4
- Blake’s Orchard, Armada – Open
- Blake's Lyon Township – Open
- Dexter Cider Mill, Dexter – Aug. 23
- Diehl’s Orchard & Cider Mill, Holly – Open
- Forever Acres Farm, Britton – Orchard opens Sept. 7
- Franklin Cider Mill, Bloomfield Hills – Aug. 31
- Goodison Cider Mill, Rochester – Labor Day Weekend
- Hy’s Cider Mill, Bruce Township – Sept. 9
- Long Family Orchard, Farm & Cider Mill. Commerce Township – Sweet corn available. Mill date TBA
- Obstbaum Orchards & Cider Mill, Northville – Sept. 6
- Pankiewicz Cider Mill & Farm Market, Casco – Open
- Parmenters Cider Mill, Northville – Aug. 24
- Plymouth Orchards and Cider Mill, Plymouth – Aug. 31
- Rochester Cider Mill, Rochester – Aug. 23
- Schell Family Farm, Pinckney – Open
- Spicer Orchards, Fenton – Open
- Stony Creek Orchard & Cider, Bruce Township – Sept. 6
- Three Cedars Farm, Northville – Aug. 30
- Verellen Orchards & Cider, Washington – Open
- Wasem Fruit Farm, Milan – Open
- Westview Orchards, Washington – U-Pick, sunflowers open. Fall fun starts in September
- Wiards Orchards County Fair & Store, Ypsilanti – Labor Day Weekend
- Yates Cider Mill, Rochester Hills – Open
(Can't see the map below? Click here.)