Suspect in murder of transgender woman at Highland Park hotel to undergo competency evaluation

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  April 12, 2024 8:36am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen charged with murdering Asia Davis at a Highland Park hotel last year will undergo an evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

The preliminary examination for 18-year-old Carlos Lamar Scotland was adjourned Thursday for the competency evaluation.

Scotland is accused of shooting 36-year-old Davis, a transgender woman, at a hotel on Woodward near Seven Mile on June 1, 2023. Scotland, who was 17 at the time, wasn't arrested until last month after an extensive investigation.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm, resisting and obstructing police, and carrying a concealed weapon.

