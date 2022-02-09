Neighbor finds 2 men shot to death in Detroit house

article

Two bodies were found Wednesday in a Detroit house.

Police said a neighbor was checking an open door this morning when they found the bodies of two men inside the house in the 2300 block of Tyler, near the Davison and Lodge freeways. Both men were shot to death.

According to police, it appears that one of the men lived in the home. It is unknown how long the men were dead inside the house.

Police are currently seeking video camera footage from neighbors as they look for the shooter.