New coronavirus exposure locations in Oakland County released

Oakland County now has six of Michigan's 25 coronavirus cases. Friday night The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting on exposure locations in the county for the three most receent cases..

The new cases include an adult woman with international travel history and an adult man and woman who are a couple with no travel history. The Oakland County Health Division is identifying and contacting close contacts of these individuals, assessing for risk and determining management of those exposed.



Anyone that was present at the following locations on the dates and times listed below should be alert for symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If any develop, stay at home and promptly call a healthcare provider or hospital prior to arriving so that the appropriate preventive measures can be put in place.

New exposure locations

March 4, 2020

New York International, 7435 Orchard Lake Road West Bloomfield Township, 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Walmart, 3301 Pontiac Trail, Commerce Charter Township, 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

Updated information about previously reported exposure locations



• March 1, 2020

Detroit Metropolitan Airport, 9000 Middlebelt Rd, Romulus-McNamara terminal, 7:00-9:00 a.m.



• March 4, 2020

Detroit Metropolitan Airport, 9000 Middlebelt Rd, Romulus-McNamara terminal, 6:30-7:15 a.m.



“It is vital that our residents adhere to all recommendations made to limit exposure so together we are taking steps to limit the spread of this virus,” said Oakland County Executive David Coulter. “We must all remain vigilant as more cases are reported.

Earlier today Coulter declared a state of emergency in the county, allowing him to shift resources quickly to assist residents, businesses and communities affected by the spread of the coronavirus. The county also established the Oakland County Help Hotline - 248-858-1000 - to address non-health needs of the general public such as food or housing assistance. The hotline will be staffed 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday.

The Health Division’s Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533 will be available for extended hours to answer questions about COVID-19 on Saturday, March 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

