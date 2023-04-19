New Holland Brewing Co. introduces Prickly Pear Margarita canned cocktail

article

New Holland Brewing Co. expanded its canned cocktails with a sweet new release.

The newest boozy beverage is Prickly Pear Margarita, made with natural prickly pear, simple syrup, lime, and jalapeno.

"The Prickly Pear Margarita is the result of more than 12 months of trial testing and customer feedback, and we are loving the final product. It provides all the quality and complexity you want from a handmade cocktail with the convenience of a crack-and-pour can," said Adam Dickerson, the brand manager at New Holland.

The West Michigan-based brewery is also releasing a variety canned cocktail pack just in time for warm weather. The pack will include Gin Mule, Rum Punch, Blackberry Bramble, and Blueberry Gin Lemonade.

(Photo: New Holland)

Though New Holland may be recognized for its beer, including the popular Dragon's Milk stout, the brewery has continued to expand its offerings to include spirits, seltzers, and more.

Find New Holland products around Michigan.