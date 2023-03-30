New Holland Brewing's new Battle Creek brewpub opens Friday

article

New Holland Brewing Co.'s newest brewpub opens Friday.

The new location in Battle Creek includes the pub, along with a micro-brewhouse and micro-distillery. It will feature menu items from the brewery's other locations, small-batch releases of beers, spirits crafted on-site, and more.

It's the third brewpub for New Holland, which has brewpubs in Holland and Grand Rapids, as well as spirits tasting rooms in Saugatuck and South Haven.

The building at 64 W. Michigan Ave. features a 4,000-square-foot beer garden. According to New Holland, much of this space is covered and heated, so it can be used even in the winter. The beer garden also has a walk-up bar, yard games, and a stage for live entertainment.

"When we began this project nearly three years ago, no one could have predicted the challenges we faced – the COVID pandemic and the resulting supply chain and construction issues," said Brett VanderKamp, Chief Executive Officer at New Holland Brewing Co. "A huge thanks to the Battle Creek community for their continued support; we are excited to open our doors in Battle Creek this spring."