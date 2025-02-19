New Melvindale school to be renamed after fallen police Cpl Mohamed Said

The Brief The new 4th and 5th grade Melvindale school will be named after fallen police Cpl. Mohamed Said. Said was killed in the line of duty last July protecting the community and was born and raised in Melvindale. A beloved member of the community and the police force, Said is remembered for his courage and kindness.



Melvindale is remembering a hometown hero who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect his community.

Police Cpl. Mohamed Said died in the line of duty in July — and his legacy has carried on in the community where he grew up. Now a new elementary school is opening its doors with a new name to honor him.

"He brought a great deal of kindness and compassion and a smile that could light up a room," said Ryan Vranesich. "He came here and made this place better."

Vranesich, the Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Public Schools superintendent, remembered Cpl. Mohamed Said who grew up in city. Vranesich was the principal back when Said was a high school student.

"He was an example to all of our kids," he said. "He was the kind of kid where you want your kids leaving school with his kind of attitude and mentality to go on, and serve the community. And while he was there, he was an absolute bright light."

And now — that bright light will continue because the Melvindale-Northern Allen Park School District is naming its new 4th and 5th grade elementary school — Mohamed Said Elementary.

The school will open up in fall 2025 — it’s the site of the former Strong Middle School.

"We couldn’t think of a more fitting name to put on that building," Vranesich said. "Everyone understands the tragedy that happened and the sacrifice he made, literally protecting the community and gave his life.

"But this is also about his life."

When the school does open its doors for the first time — i’m told one of the students attending is Officer Said’s little brother.

"Yousef, yep, his little brother will be one of the first groups of students to enter this school," Vranesich said. "We’ve held him in close arms since July, and the entire community has made sure his family has been well-supported, and this is a big part of that too."

Just like how Said was a big part of this community.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from an interview with Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Public Schools Supt. Ryan Vranesich.

Inset: Fallen Cpl. Mohamed Said. Larger photo the front doors of the former Strong Middle School.



