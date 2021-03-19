New Oakland County vaccine site in Pontiac can administer up to 5,000 doses a day

Oakland County will unveil its own major vaccine center at a sports complex owned by an area wholesale mortgage company in April.

Health officials expect to help between 1,000 and 3,000 residents per day at the UWM Sports Complex in Pontiac

The county's health department announced that a partnership with United Wholesale Mortgage will enable it to vaccinate up to 5,000 people a day.

Health officials expect to help between 1,000 and 3,000 residents per day at the UWM Sports Complex in Pontiac. Administering the doses will begin on April 2.

"We’re humbled at the opportunity to help our community in Oakland County," said Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of UWM. "The vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, and we’re proud to do our part in ensuring community members have easy access to get vaccinated and play a role in protecting themselves and their loved ones."

Oakland County has one of the highest rates of vaccine coverage in the state. According to the state, it's covered more than 284,000 people. Another 600,000 people have signed onto the county's 'save your spot' list. That includes two-thirds of its seniors.

The UWM Sports Complex was selected because of its "large and highly visible indoor space" as well as its proximity to major highways, according to a release sent by United Whole Sale Mortgage.

Beginning next week, Ford Field will open as the country's first mass vaccine center and expects to administer 335,000 doses over the next eight weeks.

"The UWM Sports Complex will give Oakland County Health Division the capacity to vaccinate thousands per day and will be accessible to many residents," Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. "Thank you to the United Wholesale Mortgage team for working with our Emergency Management and Homeland Security Department to stand up this vaccination site."